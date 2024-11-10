7,142 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

