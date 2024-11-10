4,033 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE COR opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $251.00.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.