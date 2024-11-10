3,260 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $179.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

