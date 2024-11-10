1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 41.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 6,041,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

