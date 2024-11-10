1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $69.28. 464,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,755. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $69.53.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

