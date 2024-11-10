1,800 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $184.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.