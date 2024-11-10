17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,264,000 after purchasing an additional 74,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after buying an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,046,000 after buying an additional 174,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

