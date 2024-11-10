17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

