17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $551.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.