12,300 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NTLA opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

