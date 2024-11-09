ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.45. ZTE shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

ZTE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

