WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

