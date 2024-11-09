Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.140–0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.6 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.14) – $0.89 EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.