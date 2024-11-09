WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.72 and last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 9749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,922,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 786,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 574,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

