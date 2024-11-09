Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 119,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

