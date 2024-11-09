Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 3,091 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

