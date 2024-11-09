VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 147,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get VSE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.