VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. 147,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
