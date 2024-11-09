Vickers Vantage Corp. Receives Notice From The Nasdaq Stock Market Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement**

Vickers Vantage Corp. (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) recently received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market concerning its common stock’s bid price falling below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. This notification, received on November 1, 2024, highlighted a non-compliance issue with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Get alerts:

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the company has been granted a grace period until April 30, 2025, to rectify its bid price compliance. During this 180-day period, Vickers Vantage Corp.’s common stock must trade at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days to regain compliance with the requirement.

If by April 30, 2025, the company has not met the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, they may receive a second 180-day grace period. To qualify for this extension, aside from meeting other listing standards, they would need to provide notice of intent to rectify the deficiency. Vickers Vantage Corp. will be actively monitoring its stock price and considering available options to meet the stipulated bid price.

The company cautioned that meeting the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or other associated Nasdaq compliance standards cannot be guaranteed and will depend on various factors. It also noted future uncertainties. The company aims to comply within the specified time frame.

The information contained in this announcement includes forward-looking statements, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. While the company aims to update its progress as necessary, it will adhere to disclosure regulations unless legally obligated.

In conclusion, Vickers Vantage Corp. faces a bid price challenge and is taking steps to address the situation within the granted timeline.

### **Disclaimer:**

Except for factual statements made in this report, the content contains forward-looking statements outlined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual outcomes may differ significantly from these statements due to changing circumstances and uncertainties. Refer to the company’s periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more details.

ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s 8K filing here.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles