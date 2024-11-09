Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 330,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $472,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

