Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $121.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

