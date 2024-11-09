Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.03 and last traded at $118.22, with a volume of 304851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

