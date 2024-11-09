Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

VTYX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

