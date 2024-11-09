Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $214.06 and a 12-month high of $297.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

