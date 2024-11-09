Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.43 and last traded at $125.43, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $7,222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,702,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

