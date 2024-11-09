Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.08. 895,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

