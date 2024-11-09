Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $345.18 and last traded at $342.41, with a volume of 11311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.