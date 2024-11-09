Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$5.30. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 251,113 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$202.86 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

