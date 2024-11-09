VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 431.89 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 431.89 ($5.62). Approximately 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($6.02).

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 495.90. The company has a market capitalization of £479.80 million, a PE ratio of 758.20 and a beta of 1.17.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

