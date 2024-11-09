US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $77.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 2,016,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

