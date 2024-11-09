United Bank Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $328.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.90.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

