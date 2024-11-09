United Bank Purchases 76 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.7% in the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $321.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.84 and a 1 year high of $322.81. The company has a market cap of $307.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.