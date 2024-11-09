Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

RARE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,398. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 197.73% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

