UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CL King cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

DIN opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $2,624,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 217.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

