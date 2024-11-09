U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.
U-Haul Price Performance
NASDAQ UHAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,125. U-Haul has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.
