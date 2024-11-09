U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

U-Haul Price Performance

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,125. U-Haul has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

