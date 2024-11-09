Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTD. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Trade Desk Stock Down 5.6 %

TTD stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.13. 13,646,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $132.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

