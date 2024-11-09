Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,422,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,914 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

