Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 5,694 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth $186,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

