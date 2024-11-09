Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 709,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

