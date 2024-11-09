Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after acquiring an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,277,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,382,000 after acquiring an additional 134,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

