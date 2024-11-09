Tompkins Financial Corp Has $241,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3 %

GE Vernova stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.18. 1,719,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,911. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $342.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.14.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.