Tompkins Financial Corp Has $11.19 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 187,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $102.92. 9,208,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,251. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

