Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 276 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 212.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $271.95. 833,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $227.66 and a one year high of $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

