Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $25.83. Thermon Group shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 9,472 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $961.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 421.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.