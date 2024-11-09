The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.