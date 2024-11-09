The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.3 million-$706.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.3 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
The Pennant Group Price Performance
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
