The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). Approximately 1,750,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).
The Ince Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.15.
The Ince Group Company Profile
The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.
