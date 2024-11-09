The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.87.

Shares of CG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

