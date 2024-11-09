The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

