Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Authorizes Fourth Quarter Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., a Delaware corporation, recently announced the authorization of its fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend. The decision was made on November 7, 2024, by the company’s Board of Directors. Shareholders can expect a cash dividend payment for the fourth quarter, with further details outlined in the press release issued by the company.

The dividend announcement signifies the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has made public its intent to distribute the fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend through a press release on November 8, 2024. Specifics regarding the dividend distribution are available in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. operates within the casual dining segment and was founded in 1993. With a current presence of 780 restaurants system-wide, operating in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2024, will receive the dividend payment on December 31, 2024, totaling $0.61 per share of common stock.

Investors and shareholders are urged to be cautious and consider potential risk factors as outlined in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Conditions such as weather impacts, supply chain interruptions, and changes in consumer spending could influence actual results, as indicated in forward-looking statements within the company’s communications.

It’s pertinent that investors conduct a thorough review of these risk factors and stay informed of any updates or changes in the company’s operations. The company declares its readiness to provide further updates as mandated by applicable laws governing such disclosures.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

