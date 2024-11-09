Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 46,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 39,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

